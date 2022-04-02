WORLD

35 foreigners injured in car crash in Iran

At least 35 foreign nationals were injured in a car crash on the Khash-Saravan road in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, official IRNA news agency reported.

The accident took place on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, 35 people were injured when two Toyota vehicles carrying illegal foreign nationals collided,” Fariborz Rashedi, a medical official at Zahedan University of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying.

The injured were transported to Imam Khomeini hospital in Khash city by seven ambulances, Rashedi said without providing details of nationalities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, occasionally sees illegal immigrants entering the Iranian territory with the help of human traffickers.

According to IRNA, the vehicles carrying smuggled fuel and illegal foreign nationals, with license plates usually removed or marred, often drive recklessly fast and overturn or collide with other vehicles.

