35 injured in Lebanon protests

Beirut, Jan 16 (IANS) At least 35 people were injured in clashes between protesters and the army in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Secretary General of Lebanese Red Cross Georges Kettaneh said on Wednesday that the injured included both army members and protesters and they were transferred to hospitals for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

Protests kicked off again on Tuesday and they continued on Wednesday against the current ruling class for its inability to form a cabinet capable to save the country from further deterioration.

Protesters’ main demands include the formation of an independent cabinet, the fight against corruption and the trial of corrupted politicians in addition to other basic demands.

