35 killed as hanging bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapses

At least 35 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

Rescue and medical emergency personnel were rushed to the spot.

Morbi’s former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya told the local media that he and his team had fished out at least 8 bodies and more than 80 persons are trapped in the Machhu river, after the bridge collapsed.

The bridge was closed for the last two years and was reopened after renovation just a day ago. As it was Sunday and Diwali vacations are on, more than 500 people, including children, had come to see the bridge when the accident occurred, Morbi city Congress chief Rajeshbhai Kavar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has learned about the incident and has instructed the state machinery to rush all help to Morbi administration and speed up rescue and emergency medical services.

Morbi MLA and Minister Brajesh Merja said that due to night and water flow in the river, locals and fire brigade teams are finding difficulty in carrying out rescue operations. Fire teams from surrounding districts too were rushed to Morbi to speed up the rescue work.

