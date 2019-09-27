35 more deaths in UP rain

Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) Thirty five people have died in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents, according to official sources.

Four people have died in Azamgarh and Mirzapur districts while three people died each in Ghazipur and Ambedkar Nagar.

Two people each died in Gorakhpur, Ferozabad, Unnao, Banda, Ballia and Sitapur districts while one person each dead in Bulandshahr, Amethi, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Sultanpur and Deoria, according to information provided by the government.

Most of the deaths were a result of house collapses.

Uttar Pradesh had received record rainfall — 1,700 per cent above normal — on Friday. The eastern parts of the state were the worst hit. On Saturday, Prayagraj received 102.2 mm of rain and Varanasi received 84.2 mm of rain, much higher than what is usually received at this time of the year.

Forty seven people had died across the state in rain-related incidents over Thursday and Friday.

In Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some other districts, schools were closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy downpour.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected, an official said.

The weather department has issued a warning of “very heavy rainfall” for the next two days in several parts of the state.

–IANS

amita/in