ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

35 years after Nayakan, the ‘Ulaganayagan’, Mani Ratnam come together again

NewsWire
0
0

Thirty-five years after they collaborated for the blockbuster gangster drama ‘Nayakan’, Tamil cinema’s ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan, who’s has been reaching 4 million homes as host of the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’, and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film tentatively titled ‘KH234’.

The film is to be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

Incidentally, in September, Kamal Haasan appeared together with fellow Mani Ratnam alumnus, Rajinikanth, at the grand Chennai launch of the filmmaker’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will present the film, whose details have been kept under wraps. It is scheduled to be released in 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Kamal Haasan said that he looked forward to working on the film. “I was equally excited 35 years ago, when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr (A.R.) Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mani Ratnam, who’s basking in the stupendous success of ‘PS-1’, said, “Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it’s an honour to present this film. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting ‘Ulaganayagan KH 234’ after the great success of ‘Vikram’ and the much-awaited ‘Indian 2’. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story.”

He added: “Kamal sir and Mani sir have been the pride of Tamil cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal sir for this great opportunity.”

20221107-012001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aarohi Patel on playing young Kashibai in upcoming show ‘Kashibai Bajirao...

    Abhishek Bachchan wishes luck to students ahead of Board exams

    Malayalam actor Lal roped in for Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’

    Close on the heels of ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’ reaffirms Tollywood’s pan-India appeal