35-yr-old woman beaten to death in Gurugram, minor injured

Gurugram, Jan 11 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death while her five-year-old daughter and brother got injured after about a dozen people attacked them in Gurugram’s Amar Colony on Friday night, an official said on Saturday.

Four accused have so far been arrested in the case.

On Friday, Rukmani (35) — a native of Rajasthan — was in her house along with her five-year-old daughter and her brother in the Amar Colony area. At around 8 p.m., about a dozen people barged into the house carrying iron pipes and rods in their hands, police sources said.

The accused allegedly brutally thrashed the woman and her brother, and also beat the minor girl while leaving, the source said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said that Rukmani was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital and her brother was critically injured and is being treated.

“The accused persons barged in the house and started beating all the people present there. When Rukmani tried to save her daughter, they hit her multiple times,” he said.

Four persons have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others. Prima facie the matter seems to be one of personal enmity, the officer said.

