LIFESTYLE

35,000 customers in North Carolina without power after substation sabotage

NewsWire
Tens of thousands of customers in the US state of North Carolina remain without power days after substations in Moore County were attacked and vandalised.

Duke Energy said on Tuesday that they had restored electricity to around 10,000 customers and most would have power by late Wednesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Approximately 35,000 customers in the area are still without power, according to the electric power and natural gas holding company headquartered in Charlotte.

Two major substations in Moore County were damaged by gunfire on December 3 in what investigators believe were deliberate attacks.

“This type of violence and sabotage will not be tolerated in North Carolina,” Governor Roy Cooper tweeted on Tuesday.

No suspects or motives have been announced.

Federal and state investigators have joined the investigation.

Moore County has declared a state of emergency and urged residents to conserve fuel.

20221207-141803

