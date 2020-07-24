353 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 16,782

Srinagar, July 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 353 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territorys coronavirus tally to 16,782, while 14 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

So far, 296 people have been killed by the dreaded disease in J&K, while 9,217 persons have recovered completely.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that 353 persons tested positive on Friday — 129 in the Jammu division and 224 in the Kashmir division.

The number of active cases in the UT stands at 7,269 now, of which 1,533 are in the Jammu division and 5,736 are in the Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/arm