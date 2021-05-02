Covid-19 spread continued unabated in J&K on Sunday as 3,571 new cases and 41 deaths were reported during 24 hours, pushing up the number of active cases in the Union Territory to over 32,000.

Officials said that of the new cases, 1,150 were from the Jammu division and 2,421 from the Kashmir division while 1,453 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

The latest fatalities included 28 from the Jammu division and 13 from the Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 2,270.

So far, 183,486 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 148,695 have recovered.

The number of active cases is now 32,421 out of which 11,690 are from the Jammu division and 20,731 from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

