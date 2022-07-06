The popularity of Google Pixel devices have substantially dropped in the past few years globally and 36 per cent of Pixel owners are willing to switch to another brand, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to an analysis by Trading Platforms, Google’s latest smartphone models, despite mostly positive reviews, seem to have a hard time keeping up with their rivals in terms of customer experience.

“Additionally, Google and its Pixel phones gained popularity early on for at least the first few generations but not anymore,” said Edith Reads of Trading Platforms.

Recently, consumers have reported many bugs and other concerns with their new Pixels devices.

Additionally, some analysts believe the problems are down to hardware issues that plague many Pixel owners, not to mention it had the shortest lifespan.

“For the first time, the Pixel 6 series has a fingerprint scanner integrated into the display. Unfortunately, as a result, many people find that the fingerprint sensor on their Pixel 6 is slow or not working,” the report mentioned.

Some Pixel owners are having issues charging their devices.

“Charge times for the Pixel devices are slower than planned compared to other brands. The more severe problem is that some chargers and cords from third parties appear to be incompatible,” the report mentioned.

The fact that Google doesn’t offer a charger makes this even more concerning. It’s possible that chargers that use a USB-A to USB-C cord won’t function, too.

“The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro displays are spectacular when they’re working. However, users have reported several faults with the phone’s display,” said Reads.

“Google must come up with better solutions to cope with software bugs present in Pixel phones. Google should also roll out quality control processes and ensure timely support to its users. And finally, it should incorporate a more user-friendly interface,” the report mentioned.

Google is set to bring its Pixel 6a smartphone to India, after a gap of nearly two years.

The newly-launched Pixel 6a is coming soon to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

The device will be available for pre-order starting at $449 on July 21 and on shelves on July 28.

20220706-161406