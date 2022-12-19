LIFESTYLEWORLD

36 injured due to severe turbulence on Hawaii-bound flight

At least 36 people were injured due to severe turbulence on a Honolulu-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona, the carrier said.

The incident took place on Sunday shortly before flight HA35, carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members, was scheduled to land at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the BBC reported.

Of the 36, 11 people sustained serious injuries.

At least 20 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness to head injuries.

Thunderstorms were reported in the area at the time of the turbulence.

In a series of tweets, the airlines said: “HA35 from PHX (Phoenix) to HNL (Honolulu) encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10.50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care.

“We are continuing to support our guests and employees who sustained injuries… We are also conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft before returning it to service.”

