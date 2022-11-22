WORLD

36 killed, 2 missing in China plant fire

Thirty-six people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in China’s Henan province, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 4.22 p.m. on Monday at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng district of Anyang city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters put out the fire at around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s publicity department.

Two people who sustained minor injuries have been sent to hospital and are in stable condition.

