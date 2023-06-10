The Investiture Ceremony of the 25th and 26th batches of Sub-Inspector (SI) trainees of the CBI was solemnised at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where 36 officials joined the force.

The 36 officers from these two batches comprise 20 B-Tech, two M-Tech, and 14 other postgraduates and graduates in science and arts. These officer trainees hail from different regions across the country. Seventy-three weeks of hard, toil, and diligent training were rendered to these probationers who joined the CBI Academy after qualifying the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

During training, the cadets were trained in different fields, including the collection and preservation of physical evidence; scientific aids to investigation (including polygraph); brain mapping; narcoanalysis; DNA fingerprinting; interrogation and interview techniques; and forensic medicine.

The trainees were also imparted training on jurisprudence, the Constitution of India, major criminal Acts, the prevention of corruption Act, case studies of important cases, special laws, the CBI crime manual, etc. Additionally, they underwent practical sessions on simulated firing at the CBI Academy.

Various regional language training including Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, etc, was also given. Besides these, specialised training was also given on anti-corruption, banking frauds, economic offences, intelligence and surveillance techniques, cyber crime, and other special crimes including Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), antiquities, and online child sexual abuse.

Praveen Sood, Director of the CBI, was the chief guest at the function where these young talents joined the CBI force.

Sood congratulated all the passing-out cadets and also those who won trophies in various fields, including the field of new-age investigation tools.

Speaking on the occasion, Sood called upon the young officers to work hard to maintain high standards in the CBI.

Sood pointed out that the long careers ahead of the officers will play a significant role in ensuring a bright future and maintaining the high reputation of the CBI.

He advised the officers that, besides working hard, they should develop the habit of working smartly.

Sood advised the officers to continuously upgrade and update their knowledge and skills, especially regarding new-age crimes occurring in cyberspace, for its application to the investigation.

He also called upon the officers to keep learning every day as it is a lifelong endeavour, and the day we stop learning, it also puts an end to further growth.

During this course, training on Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) was started for the first time ever for the newly joined SIs undergoing the basic course. CFE certification is conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in the USA. The trainees underwent rigorous six-week training, including financial transaction & fraud schemes, law, fraud prevention & deterrence, and investigation.

The training course for SIs aimed to inculcate in them the highest standards of professional integrity and rectitude, respect for human rights, vital ingredients of professionalism, and a strong sense of discipline.

