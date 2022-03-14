INDIA

36 proposals of Rs 74.77 crore sanctioned under NEVF: Minister

By NewsWire
0
0

The Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday informed that the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s 36 proposals have been given in-principle commitment of Rs. 74.77 crore under NEVF – in Healthcare, Edutech, Agri& Agri Allied, Tourism, Food Processing, IT & ITES etc. sectors.

The Corporation has organized a Startup Investment Festival,to provide a platform to local entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and to pitch for investment through access to capital for scaling up their businesses. It will also help them avail other facilities like handholding support, advisor network, investor network, marketing support.

The North East Venture Fund (NEVF) is a dedicated venture fund for the NE promoted by NEDFi, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

It was launched in September, 2017 with a corpus of Rs. 100 crore, with contributions of Rs. 45 crore as interest free loan from MDoNER, Rs. 30 crore by NEDFi itself and Rs. 25 crore from SIDBI. It is registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under SEBI (AIF) Regulations, 2012, as a sector agnostic fund. Till date, a total of 36 proposals have been given in-principle commitment (sanction) of Rs. 74.77 crore under NEVF – in Healthcare, Edutech, Agri&Agri Allied, Tourism, Food Processing, IT&ITES etc. sectors.

20220314-185605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.