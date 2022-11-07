A total of 2,852 votes were cast through postal ballots on Monday, taking the total to 36,008 votes.

This includes 29,433 80 plus, 5,997 persons with disabilities and 578 essential services voters, a poll official said.

In Chamba district 1,298; in Kangra 6,428; in Lahaul and Spiti 246; in Kullu 2,632; in Mandi 9,382; in Hamirpur 2,533; in Una 2,290; in Bilaspur 2,911; in Solan 1,916; in Sirmaur 1,513; in Shimla 4,536 and in Kinnaur district 323 voters have cast their votes through postal ballots till date.

The polling for the 68-member assembly will be held on November 12 and the counting of ballots on December 8.

