INDIA

36,008 people cast postal ballot in Himachal

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 2,852 votes were cast through postal ballots on Monday, taking the total to 36,008 votes.

This includes 29,433 80 plus, 5,997 persons with disabilities and 578 essential services voters, a poll official said.

In Chamba district 1,298; in Kangra 6,428; in Lahaul and Spiti 246; in Kullu 2,632; in Mandi 9,382; in Hamirpur 2,533; in Una 2,290; in Bilaspur 2,911; in Solan 1,916; in Sirmaur 1,513; in Shimla 4,536 and in Kinnaur district 323 voters have cast their votes through postal ballots till date.

The polling for the 68-member assembly will be held on November 12 and the counting of ballots on December 8.

20221107-200005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Nawaz Sharif has to be convicted as Army wants it” Pak...

    Brick-kiln owner killed in Bihar

    Mid-summer thunderstorms in parts of Andhra in next 3 days

    Asees Kaur’s ‘Saiyaan’ blends Arabic and Gothic elements