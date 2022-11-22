Amid the ongoing war against drugs, Punjab Police have arrested 366 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 258 FIRs, including 28 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the past week, Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Monday.

He said the police have recovered 8.44 kg heroin, 7.75 kg opium, 17.64 kg ganja, 19 quintal poppy husk, and 59 kg tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 1.22 crore drug money.

He said with 15 more proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases arrested last week, the total number of arrests reached 444 since the special drive was started on July 5.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has given instructions to all the Commisioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to investigate linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries, even if they recover a meagre amount of drugs.

