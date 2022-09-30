The city of Gurugram has 37 ‘black spots’ where 598 accidents have already taken place in less than seven months. Most of these ‘black spots’ are under the jurisdiction of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

This came to light in the monthly meeting of the Road Safety Advisory Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday.

Yadav also reviewed the progress of the work being done by the concerned departments for making necessary improvements on these 37 ‘black spots’.

These ‘black spots’ include busy junctions in Gurugram such as Rajiv Chowk, Narsingpur Chowk, Bilaspur-Pataudi Road, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Pataudi Road and IFFCO Chowk apart from areas like Kherki Daula, Golf Course, Sohna Road and IMT Manesar.

Apart from this, during the meeting, officials of the Regional Traffic Authority (RTA) informed that in September, 512 vehicles were fined by the RTA office in Gurugram, out of which 418 were disposed off.

Also, about Rs 1.7 crores were recovered via these challans.

Yadav also directed the concerned officials about making the traffic system easier on Sohna Road’s key traffic points which include Tikri Cut, Sheeshpal Vihar T-Point and Vatika Chowk.

Apart from this, on the matter of ease of traffic at Vatika Chowk, it was informed that the underpass will be constructed by NHAI here, whose detailed project report is under process.

