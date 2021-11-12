A total of 37 per cent of the surveyed people in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are ‘not satisfied at all’ with the performance of their respective opposition leaders, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

The survey found that overall, 22.7 per cent respondents are ‘very much satisfied’ with their opposition leader, while 25.1 per cent are ‘satisfied to some extent’. A total 15.3 per cent respondents opted for the ‘can’t say’ option, as per the snap poll.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 107193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3% to +/- 5%.

According to the survey, in the ‘very much satisfied’ category, Uttar Pradesh has maximum respondents at 34.5 per cent, followed by 23.9 per cent in Uttarakhand, 10 per cent in Goa, 9.6 per cent in Punjab and 7.7 per cent in Manipur. The overall average is 22.7 per cent in this category.

In the ‘satisfied to some extent’ category, Goa tops the list at 36.3 per cent, followed by Punjab at 23.5 per cent, Manipur at 22.9 per cent, Uttarakhand at 21.1 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 20.4 per cent. The overall average is 25.1 per cent.

A total of 61 per cent of the respondents from Manipur are ‘not satisfied at all’ with their respective opposition leaders, followed by Punjab at 43.5 per cent, Uttarakhand at 41.2 per cent, Uttarakhand at 36.1 per cent, and Goa at 33.7 per cent. The overall average is 37 per cent.

–IANS

avr/arm