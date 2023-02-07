INDIA

37 women among 379 candidates in fray for Meghalaya Assembly polls

As many as 379 candidates, including 37 women, have filed their nominations for the February 27 elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, state Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

Kharkongor said that the nomination papers and other documents would be scrutinised on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

Most of the sitting MLAs, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, submitted their nomination papers seeking re-election.

Conrad K. Sangma, who is the national President of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), will contest from his old South Tura constituency in West Garo Hills district, while Tynsong, the national Vice President of NPP, will contest from Pynursla.

Metbah, the President of United Democratic Party, is seeking re-election from Mairang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is also seeking re-election from two seats — Songsak and Tikrikilla in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts, respectively.

Mukul Sangma, who was elected as a Congress candidate in the 2018 elections, joined the Trinamool Congress along with 11 Congress MLAs in November 2021.

BJP’s two sitting MLAs — Sanbor Shullai (also a minister) and A.L. Hek — are also seeking re-election from South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies in the state capital, respectively.

Congress Lok Sabha Member and state unit chief Vincent H. Pala has also filed his nomination papers from Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

