375 mn tweets sent out on NFTs globally in 2021: Report

At least 75 million tweets were sent out on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) globally in 2021 and, in India alone, the NFT conversation has increased by 3000 per cent between January 2021 to January 2022, a report said on Friday.

According to Twitter, while these numbers are exciting, what is also to note is that just 15 per cent of the conversation in India comes from women.

“At Twitter, our purpose is to enable open public conversations and we’re thrilled about how more women are increasingly making the most of the service to not only become aware, but also become empowered through their own creations,” Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India, said in a statement.

“We have got a lot of exciting stuff planned to fuel the spirit of female NFT creators, and can’t wait to see this conversation become more inclusive,” Couto added.

At least 26 per cent women believe that NFTs can be a lucrative investment and 25 per cent see it as an opportunity for exclusivity and to support independent artists. 24 per cent of women think NFTs are a good way for brands to share new and exclusive content.

Twitter said it is creating incredible opportunities for women during this massive shift in media and technology.

Twitter’s open and conversational nature is enabling women to participate in this growing community of NFTs and own the conversations, the company said.

20220304-170604