INDIASPORTS

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

NewsWire
0
0

Sheeba, 38, hails from Kollam, Kerala and earns a living by working in cashew factories and nearby farmlands. She is also an athlete who has won numerous awards at Veteran athletic meets in and outside the country.

Her favourite disciplines include marathon and 5000m running and walking and has now registered for the 22nd Asian Masters Athletics Championships to be held in the Philippines in November this year.

“I have been told it will cost Rs 1.50 lakh and I don’t have the money for it. In the past, I have taken part in similar meets held in Sri Lanka, Brunei and a few other countr”es,” said Sheeba.

It was at the age of 33 that Sheeba started to take part in Veteran Athletic meets.

“Initially, people started making fun of me, why I am doing all this at this age, but soon when I started returning with medals, many have started to sup”ort me,” said Sheeba, whose small house is decorated with numerous medals that she has won.

“Now I don’t have any more space to keep medals, so I have to keep them in g”nny bags,” and emptied one bag to show the medals.

“Now I have started to give away what I have won to children. I have just one thing to say to all, all have one or the other talent and if everyone works on that then success will c”me to them,” adds Sheeba who is now waiting for help so she can make her trip to the Philippines.

And when asked about her preparations, she said her work in the farmlands as a labourer is very good strength training. Apart from that she does jogging and running.

20230518-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Zawahiri’s killing, Bajwa leads from the front to dock Pakistan...

    7 skincare trends to dominate 2023

    BJP did nothing for Kashmiri Pandits in last 9 years: Ghulam...

    Gangster shot dead outside court in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, 4 injured