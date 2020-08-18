39 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 18 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that 39 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Monday.

There were 595 patients still being treated, including 27 in severe condition, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,642 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Monday, the report said.

As of Monday, a total of 84,871 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/