WORLD

39 killed in fire at migrant centre in Mexico

NewsWire
0
0

At least 39 people died in a fire at a migrant detention centre in Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed.

“This had to do with a protest that they (the migrants) started, we suppose, after they found out that they were going to be deported,” Lopez Obrador explained to journalists during his daily press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

“They put mattresses at the door of the shelter and set them on fire as a protest and they didn’t imagine it would cause this terrible tragedy,” he added.

The fire started Monday night at a makeshift migrant center in Ciudad Juarez in the northern state of Chihuahua, which borders the United States.

The President detailed that the migrants were mostly from Central America and Venezuela, although authorities had yet to determine the identities of the dead.

Up to 68 people were housed in the center and 29 remained in “delicate, serious” condition, according to a report by immigration authorities.

Lopez Obrador also said that the Attorney General’s Office has initiated relevant investigations.

20230329-053203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN welcomes swearing-in of new Libya govt

    S.Korea’s new infections fall below 70K, remain high on subvariant

    Maryam Nawaz promoted to PML-N Senior Vice President

    4 killed after heavy rains cause landslides and flooding in Vietnam