All the 39 new ministers inducted into the Union cabinet will take out a three-day “Jan Ashirvad Yatra” and cover 195 Lok Sabha constituencies to take the blessings of people.

Addressing the media, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and convenor of the “Jan Ashirvad Yatra” Tarun Chugh said, “All the 39 newly inducted ministers in the union council of ministers will take people’s blessings in three-day Jan Ashirvad Yatra in 19 states. Together all 39 ministers will cover 19,567 kilometres, 195 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts of the country. The newly-appointed 39 ministers will reach their Lok Sabha constituencies after travelling to three Lok Sabha and four districts of their home state, before reaching their own constituency,” Chugh said.

Sharing the details of the Yatra, Chugh said “Ministers of State (MoS) will take out yatra on August 16, 17 and 18, while newly inducted cabinet ministers will take out yatra on August 19, 20 and 21 to take the blessings of people.”

Chugh informed that the Jan Ashirvad Yatra has been planned by BJP chief J P Nadda to take the blessings of the people with a team of office bearers including the party’s national vice president M Chuba, Chugh, and national secretaries Arvind Menon, Vinod Sonkar, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar and Pankaja Munde. “Chief Ministers, deputy chief ministers of party ruled states, MPs, MLAs, state unit presidents, office bearers, elected representatives of local bodies will also participate in the Yatra,” Chugh said.

Chugh pointed out that while forming his cabinet Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given representation to all the regions and sections of society. “Prime Minister Modi has given representation to all the regions and sections of society for the golden development of the country,” Chugh said.

Attacking the opposition, Chugh said “For the first time the opposition did not allow the Prime Minister to introduce his newly inducted ministers. Now, these ministers will take blessings from people during yatra. Ministers will explain to people about the development and welfare measures taken by the Modi government since May 26, 2014.”

–IANS

