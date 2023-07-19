INDIA

39 parties present in meet, NDA will win with record margin in 2024: Shinde

There were 39 parties at the NDA meeting here on Tuesday and all their leaders expressed trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said all those present at the meeting expressed their wonder at the development work done by the Modi government in the last nine years.

He said that leaders of the 39 parties had assured the Prime Minister that he would return to power after the 2024 polls.

He said that the alliance can now win the 330 seats it has at present and in the coming days, this number will only increase and the BJP-led alliance will notch a record-breaking victory in 2024.

