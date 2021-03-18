Karnataka served showcause notices to 396 garment units for violating stipulated norms regarding minimum wages and provision of adequate facilities to working women in these units, the state Legislature was told on Thursday.

Replying to a question by the BJP Assembly member B.C. Nagesh, Labour Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar said: “Most of these even failed to provide separate toilet facilities to men and women working there. Apart from this, these units have not provided separate seating arrangements.”

He assured that the government would take action against such erring units. “These units will implement minimum wages rules, construct toilets, and rest rooms as well,” he said.

According to the minister, units which have 150 employees must have a restroom, and if the unit has 250 employees, then it must provide canteen facility and if it has 500 employees, they must have an in-house clinic with a doctor and a nurse, besides a labour welfare officer and a security officer too.

