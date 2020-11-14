Canindia News

3,997 succumbed to Covid since March in Bengaluru

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

As many as 3,997 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru since the pandemic broke in March first week.
With Bengaluru Urban district accounting for 1,195 fresh cases and nine deaths on Friday, cumulatively, the city has reported 3,997 deaths, 3,56,440 infections and 3,34,258 discharges, the Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department for Friday on Saturday stated.
Ironic it seems, despite the considerable dip in death rate as well as positive cases, the tech city still remains number 1 district in terms of casualties.
According to the bulletin, Karnataka reported 2,154 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 17 deaths, taking the infection count and toll to 8,60,082 and 11,508 respectively since the pandemic broke in March, the health department said.
The total infections comprise 8,20,590 discharges cumulatively including 2,198 today and 27,965 total active cases including 773 in the ICU, a health department bulletin stated.
According to the health bulletin, 137 cases were reported in Mysuru, 103 in Hassan, 61 in Tuamkuru, 60 in Bengaluru Rural, and 51 in Belagavi.
Fresh Covid-19 cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Bidar, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.
According to the health department, two deaths each due to the pandemic were reported in Tumakuru and Ballari and one each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Hassan, and Mandya.
There were as many as 1.16 lakh tests done on Friday including 89,226 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 93.92 lakh, the department added.
–IANS
nbh/rs

