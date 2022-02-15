3D Maps for 100 Indian cities to be prepared: Jitendra Singh

Terming the trinity of Geospatial Systems, Drone Policy and Unlocked Space Sector the hallmark of India’s future economic progress, Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that 3D Maps will be prepared for 100 Indian cities.

Under the government’s SVAMITVA scheme, geospatial technology along with Drones will survey all the over six lakh Indian villages, he said at the first anniversary of the release of geospatial data.

Singh said that the open call for empanelment of geospatial companies by Survey of India for mapping six lakh villages under the SVAMITVA scheme and the launch of pan-India 3D Maps Programme by Genesys International for 100 cities, based on the concept of Digital Twins, are historic and revolutionary in nature and will be a game changer decision, a release from the Science and Technology Ministry said.

On the “trinity” of geospatial systems, drone policy, and unlocked space sector as the hallmark of India’s future economic progress, he said: “This is in line with the strategic push by the Government of India for adopting these sunrise technologies across national mission-mode projects to achieve the vision of the $5 trillion economy.”

The Minister also cited the launch of Indo ArcGIS by Esri India to address the need for ready-to-use GIS-based solution products and content in the areas of forest management, disaster management, electrical utilities, land records, water distribution, and property taxation.

Science and Technology Secretary, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Association of Geospatial Industries President Agendra Kumar, Geospatial World founder and CEO Sanjay Kumar, MapMyIndia Chairperson Rakesh Verma, Genesys Chairman and MD Sajid Malik, IIT-Kanpur’s Prof Bharat Lohani, and representatives from Google, Hexagon and other industry members and officials were present at the event.

“Geospatial technologies are the nation’s ‘digital currency’ that find dynamic application into multiple sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture, urban planning, highways, and service delivery. The size of the Indian geospatial market in 2020, as per one industry estimate, was Rs 23,345 crore, including Rs 10,595 crore of export, which is likely to grow to Rs 36,300 crore in 2025,” the Minister said.

The Department of Science and Technology has truly triggered a systemic change within the geospatial ecosystem, he added.

20220215-235602