3rd Khelo India Youth Games launched in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 30 (IANS) The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will take place in Guwahati from January 10-22, 2020.

The announcement was made on Saturday at the launch ceremony of event, which was attended by Asam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union SPorts Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The event marked the unveiling of the composite logo of the 3rd edition of the Games, the Games’ Mascots and the theme song at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai.

Athletes Hima Das, Swapna Burman and Lovlina Borgohain joined the ceremony, which was attended by a host of dignitaries from the world of sport.

The Khelo India Games was launched in 2018 to imbibe a culture of sports in the country and to fortify it at the grassroots level with the eventual goal of making India a sporting powerhouse.

This year, over 10,000 participants from across the country will compete in 451 medal events in 20 sporting disciplines, two more than last year, with cycling and lawn bowls being added to the list of events.

“The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian government that hopes to not only give a platform to youngsters from all over the country to make a future in sport, but also to build India into a sporting nation,” Rijiju said.

Hima Das, one of the most celebrated athletes from Assam, was also present at event to unveil this year’s Games jersey.

“This is the biggest boost for us athletes not just in terms of scholarships but also in terms of moral encouragement and motivation. I thank the government for its vision and want to urge every youngster interested in sport to make the most of this golden opportunity,” Hima said.

