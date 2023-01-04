INDIA

3rd National Conference of Investigation Agencies in Jaipur

The third National Conference of Heads of Police Investigation Agencies will be inaugurated on Thursday at Central Intelligence Training Institute in Jaipur.

The two-day conference, to be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, will emphasise on issues including the latest laws, judgments and their implications on investigation and prosecution, various amendments in criminal law, latest techniques in forensic science, adoption and sharing of best practices among others, Dr Amandeep Kapoor, Director, Bureau of Police Research and Development, said.

It will offer technical sessions in which the use of technology in the investigation, coordination between various investigative agencies, financial support related to terrorism and its investigation, among others, will be highlighted, he said.

The conference, hosted by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, will conclude on Friday evening at 4.30 p.m.

