New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first in the third and final ODI against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who are seeking the consolation win, made one change in their playing XI with Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley.

“We are gonna have a bowl, it is a good surface and it will get better under lights. We have put on good performances in the past and will look to put another good performance here. It will be high-scoring and the nature of the boundaries are short. We have got one change, Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley,” said Latham at the toss.

On the other hand, India, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, made two changes as Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal come in for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

“We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, everytime we come here it has been a good score,” said India captain Rohit Sharma.

“What is important is to give chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes — Shami and Siraj are out, Umran and Chahal are in,” he added.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

20230124-132605