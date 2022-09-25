SPORTSCRICKET

3rd T20I: Bhuvi back in playing XI as India win the toss and elect to bowl first against Australia

NewsWire
0
0

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the series-deciding third and final Twenty20 International at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first international match at this venue since the 2019 match between India and West Indies.

India made one change in the team that won the 2nd match in Nagpur, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant.

“A lot of noise on the ground. It’s good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it’s important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us. Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge,” said Rohit Sharma during the toss.

“We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up. One change for us – Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only four bowlers in the last game, so he missed out,” he added.

Australia too made one change in their playing XI as Josh Inglis came in for Sean Abbott.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said, “This is a part of the world we love to keep coming back. The crowd is always amazing, the support is brilliant. We love coming here. We have one change. Josh Inglis is back in for Sean Abbott.”

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), K.L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

20220925-185202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2021: UAE to allow vaccinated fans in the stadiums; Sources

    Brathwaite, Da Silva save the day for West Indies in drawn...

    IPL 2022: We have to start winning close matches, says Pant...

    2nd T20I: India win toss, choose to bowl