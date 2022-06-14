SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

3rd T20I: Gaikwad, Ishan propel India to 179/5 against South Africa

Quickfire fifties by Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Ishan Kishan (54 off 35) propelled India to 179/5 against South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy stadium, here on Tuesday.

Apart from Gaikwad and Kishan, Hardik Pandya (31 not out off 21) gave final flourish to Indian innings, after being invited to bat first.

On the other hand, Dwaine Pretorius (2/29) was most successful bowler for Proteas while Keshav Maharaj (1/24), Kagiso Rabada (1/31) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/36) also chipped in with one wicket each.

