India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia Women in the third T20I of the five-match series at Brabourne Stadium, here on Wednesday.

India made one change in their playing XI from the last game, with left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad replacing medium pacer Meghna Singh.

On the other hand, Australia made three changes as Grace Harris, Nicola Carey and Darcie Brown came in for Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Graham and Kim Garth.

Playing XIs:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

