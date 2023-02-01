After scoring a match-winning century in the third T20I against New Zealand, India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday said that it feels good when the practice pays off in innings like this, adding that he was backing himself to score big

A historic maiden T20I century by opener Shubman (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by bowlers powered India to a clinical 2-1 series victory over New Zealand with a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During his sensational knock, the right-handed batter became the youngest Indian (23-year-old) to score a T20I century and also the fifth batter from the country after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul and Virat to score centuries in all three formats.

“It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn’t happen in the Sri Lanka series and in the first T20 matches, but happy to see it work out now,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

The opener also credited Hardik for backing and advising him after he fails in the first two games.

“Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me,” he said.

Asked about the fatigue factor since Gill is playing all three formats, the batter said he is very fortunate to play for India.

“When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats,” Gill said.

