Sensational bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) helped India bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the rain-delayed third and final T20I despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips at the McClean Park, here on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand lost the wickets of Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman inside the powerplay. They were 44-2 after 5.2 overs but Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) stitched a crucial partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket to revive the Black Caps innings.

However, once Phillips got out in the 16th over, the Kiwis lost the wickets in quick succession and were eventually bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.

