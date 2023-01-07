India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Saturday.

Despite losing the last game, India didn’t make any changes as skipper Hardik said that his side needs to focus on playing good cricket and don’t think much about the past result.

“We’ll bat first. Looks like a good track, the last time we played here, the ball did a bit, we might get more swing in the night. I don’t drag things (speaking about the last match), we just need to focus on playing good cricket in this game,” said Pandya at the toss.

“We were not at our best in the last game, but we still stretched the match until the end. No changes for us,” he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka made one change in their playing XI as Avishka Fernando replaced Bhanuka Rajapaksa for this game.

“We would have batted first as well. We wanted to set the tone upfront. We will approach the same way in this game, ” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

– – IANS

ak/bsk

20230107-185204