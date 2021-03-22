At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, according to authorities.

The encounter is underway in Manihal area.

“One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total three terrorists killed, operation is going on,” police said.

On Sunday night, a gunfire erupted between terrorists and security forces afterthe area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under fire that triggered the encounter.

