Spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Ishant Sharma struck early as India reduced England to 81/4 at the end of the first session of the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Ishant, playing in his 100th Test, gave India the breakthrough in the third over of the match with the dismissal of England opener Dom Sibley. Axar then trapped Jonny Bairstow inb front of the stumps off his very first ball of the match.

Captain Joe Root then stuck with Zak Crawley as the latter hit a counter-attacking half-century. However, the pair couldn’t see England through to the end of the session, with Root falling to Ashwin for 17. Axar then snaffled the wicket of Crawley towards the end of the session with the England opener departing for 53.

Brief scores: England 81/4 (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17; Axar Patel 2/30) vs India

–IANS

rkm/arm