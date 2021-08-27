India set aside disappointment of the first innings to put up strong resistance in their second outing as they went to stumps on the third day of the third Test at 215/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 91 and Virat Kohli batting on 45 here at Headingley. Though they are still 139 runs behind, their hopes of making England bat again look realistic now.

Opener Rohit Sharma scored 61 and added 82 for the second wicket with Pujara before he was out LBW. Skipper Kohli then added unbeaten 99 for the third wicket with the India No. 3 as India started to script a comeback.

Earlier, England could add only nine to their overnight score and ended with 432.

Brief scores: India 78 and 215/2 in 80 overs (C Pujara batting 91, R Sharma 61, V Kohli batting 45) vs England 432 all out in 132.2 overs (J Root 121, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61, M Shami 4/95, Jasprit Bumrah 2/59, M Siraj 2/86, R Jadeja 2/88)

–IANS

kh/