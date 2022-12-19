England were marching towards a historic 3-0 sweep against Pakistan, needing 55 runs to win the third and final Test at the end of the third day here on Monday thanks to a five-wicket haul by young English spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Rehan (5-48) became the youngest man to take a five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 129 days old as England bundled out the hosts for 216 in their second innings — leaving them needing 167 runs to win the Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep. Pakistan had scored 304 runs in the first innings to which England responded with 354 for a 50-run lead.

In response, England reached 112/2 in 17 overs as they marched towards victory with opener Ben Duckett batting on 50 and skipper Ben Stokes not out on 10. Zak Crawley was the first to go get out for 41, but he along with Duckett had added 87 runs for the opening wicket. Crawley was trapped lbw by Abrar Ahmed. Nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed did not last long as he was castled by Abrar Ahmed for 10 runs.

England now need 55 more runs with eight wickets in hand on the fourth day of the match.

Earlier, leg-spinner Rehan became the youngest men’s Test cricketer to take a five-wicket haul on debut at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

After making his Test debut at 18 years and 126 days, Rehan claimed three wickets in six overs on his way to 5-48 in the second innings, playing a key role in bowling out Pakistan for 216 in 74.5 overs on day three of the match.

Rehan broke the record of now-Australian captain, right-arm fast-bowler Pat Cummins, who was 18 years and 193 days when he took 6-79 on his Test debut against South Africa in 2011.

After 41 overs of Pakistan’s second innings, Rehan was finally introduced into the bowling attack on Monday and had an immediate effect by breaking the partnership between Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel, which had put the hosts in control.

Rehan began his show by removing Babar through a long hop, which the Pakistan captain smashed straight to Ollie Pope at mid-wicket, departing for 54. Rehan then forced Pakistan keeper Mohammad Rizwan to come forward to a delivery that turned just enough to catch the outside edge, with wicket-keeper Ben Foakes taking a sharp chance behind to remove him for seven.

Rehan then removed Saud Shakeel, who was out for 53 after mistiming a sweep shot off a googly to a backward square leg. He then dismissed Pakistan debutant pacer Mohammad Wasim, who was caught at mid-off, before Agha Salman was caught at short fine-leg to give Rehan an unforgettable five-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Pakistan 304 & 216 in 74.5 overs (Babar 54, Shakeel 53, Rehan 5-48, Leach 3-72) vs England 354 and 112/2 in 17 overs (Duckett 50 not out, Stokes 10 not out; Abrar Ahmed 2-43). England need 55 runs to win.

