Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit Sharma should have used his bowlers for short spells in Australia’s second innings of the third Test, insisting that Indian spinners disappointed him a little in Indore.

Australia needed 76 runs in the final innings against India on Friday. After Usman Khawaja fell for a duck in the second innings, Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) steered Australia to a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

Speaking to Star Sports during the post-match show, Harbhajan reckoned that Rohit Sharma should have given two to four overs to Axar Patel in the fourth innings.

While Ashwin and Jadeja bowled ten and seven overs respectively in Australia’s second innings, Umesh Yadav was given two overs and Axar was not brought into the attack.

“Absolutely, you never know which bowler bowls such a ball, the one door of opportunity had to be opened, which R. Ashwin opened that day (on the second morning) and then Umesh Yadav came and picked up three wickets. Who would have thought Umesh Yadav would pick up three wickets on this pitch but that is what happens,” Harbhajan said.

“Ashwin bowled 10 overs. There they should have been given short spells. They could have given four to five overs to R Ashwin, four to five overs to Ravindra Jadeja and you could have got Axar Patel for two to four overs,” he added.

The legendary spinner further said the Indian skipper should have used all the resources at his disposal, adding that Indian spinners were not as effective as Nathan Lyon.

“You have to use your entire resources. They didn’t do that. I agree he (Ashwin) didn’t like the ball but his bowling was also not to everyone’s liking. The sharpness was seen in the first two or three overs. After that, he got into a slightly defensive mindset.

“The spin and bounce that we saw in Nathan Lyon’s bowling, we didn’t get to see that. The Indian spinners disappointed me a little,” said Harbhajan.

While Australia has booked a spot in World Test Championships final with a thumping 9-wicket win in Indore, India will be aiming to seal its place in the final at The Oval, scheduled in June, when the two sides meet in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad, starting from March 9.

20230303-170205