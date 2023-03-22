ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'3Ts' – Ranveer Brar's secret for cooking perfect biryani

Chef Ranveer Brar has shared his love for biryani and also praised ‘MasterChef India’ contestant Suvarna Bagul for her special preparation of mutton biryani.

Ranveer said: “I can finish the entire plate of this biryani.”

Sharing his love for biryani and talking about the challenges in preparing it, Ranveer said: “Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice. Before the home cooks began making biryani, the one thing I asked them was to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust.”

Appreciating the taste of the home chefs’ dishes, Ranveer said: “Suvarna’s biryani was comforting, it reminded me of home. She also discussed with us how every other Sunday, she makes biryani for her family and friends when they have a get-together. That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”

The top six home cooks were tasked with creating a lip-smacking biryani, followed by an interesting drinks challenge. They were judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

