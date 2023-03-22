Chef Ranveer Brar has shared his love for biryani and also praised ‘MasterChef India’ contestant Suvarna Bagul for her special preparation of mutton biryani.

Ranveer said: “I can finish the entire plate of this biryani.”

Sharing his love for biryani and talking about the challenges in preparing it, Ranveer said: “Cooking biryani takes time as it requires the juices of the meat to perfectly blend with the rice. Before the home cooks began making biryani, the one thing I asked them was to keep in mind that there are the 3Ts – temperature, technique, and trust.”

Appreciating the taste of the home chefs’ dishes, Ranveer said: “Suvarna’s biryani was comforting, it reminded me of home. She also discussed with us how every other Sunday, she makes biryani for her family and friends when they have a get-together. That feeling of coming together and enjoying food was present in Suvarna’s dish.”

The top six home cooks were tasked with creating a lip-smacking biryani, followed by an interesting drinks challenge. They were judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

