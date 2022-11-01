INDIA

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits MP

NewsWire
0
0

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials.

However, there was no report of any infrastructure damages, casualties or injuries.

IMD scientist Ved Prakash told IANS that the quake’s epicentre was near Dindori.

20221101-130201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram launches TikTok style feature ‘Remix’ on Reels

    Aishwarya Rai’s Queen Nandini look in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ released

    Modi’s call to Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy creates a political...

    King Khan wishes the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood on 80th birthday