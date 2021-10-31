An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Sunday evening.

The quake, at a depth of 20 km, was felt at 6.48 p.m., the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

“Gadchiroli falls in seismic zone III and the quake of such magnitude is not very unusual or unexpected,” former NCS chief A.K. Shukla told IANS.

“The location of the quake is near Godavari Valley fault system. Zone III can have an earthquake of maximum magnitude 5,” he added.

Initial reports said the tremors were felt in Sironcha district at Jaffrabad Chak near Maharashtra-Telangana border along the Pranhita river. Other places that felt mild tremors were Aheri and Ashti in Gadchiroli.

–IANS

niv/vd