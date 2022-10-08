INDIA

4.37 kg gold seized at Hyderabad airport

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized 4.37 kg gold in three separate cases on Saturday.

In the first case, the officials intercepted three female passengers, who arrived from Dubai. The passengers were trying to smuggle the gold by concealing it in undergarments in paste form and in 24 karat chains. The seized gold weighed about 3.28 kg, valued at Rs 1.72 crore.

In another case, the Customs officials intercepted two male passengers who arrived from Kuwait. Two gold bars, buttons and some jewellery concealed inside their check-in baggage was seized. The total weight of the seized gold was 855 gm.

In the third case, officials intercepted a female passenger arriving from Dubai, who was trying to smuggle the gold by concealing it in paste form in hair band and dress parts. The seized gold weighed 234.2 gm.

Saturday’s seizures came a day after officials seized gold worth over Rs 4 crore in two separate incidents.

A day earlier, one male passenger was intercepted on arrival from Bangkok who tried to smuggle in the gold in paste form concealed in his rectum. The gold weighing total 865.6 gm was valued at Rs 46.05 lakh.

20221008-225605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Artist playing Ravan dies of cardiac arrest during Ramlila in Ayodhya

    Telangana dialect goes mainstream in Telugu cinema

    Kamal Haasan congratulates ‘Sembi’ team, praises actress Kovai Sarala

    Clearer picture of global climate crisis on Monday