INDIA

4.7-magnitude quake jolts J&K

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Disaster management officials said the temblor struck at 1.05 p.m., and the epicentre was in the Tajikistan border region.

The quake occurred 202 km inside the earth’s crust and itts coordinates were latitude 36.52 degrees north and longitude 71.18 degrees east.

No casualty or damage to property were reported from anywhere so far, the officials added.

The Kashmir Valley is located in an earthquake prone region.

20220614-150005

