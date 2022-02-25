HEALTH

4.7mn Covid-19 vaccine doses thrown away in England by October 2021: Report

By NewsWire
0
6

The Covid-19 vaccination program in England had seen an estimated wastage of around 4.7 million doses, or four per cent of total supply, by the end of October 2021, said a government report released.

Among the vaccine jabs that were thrown away, 1.9 million doses were unused after changes to clinical advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine, said the National Audit Office in the report about the rollout of the program.

In May 2021, Britain’s vaccine advisory body, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, issued advice to the government that those aged under 40 years should preferably not be offered AstraZeneca, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following this, the vaccination program faced “a particular challenge” regarding expiring supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the report.

The four per cent of total supply came lower than 15 to 20 per cent that the vaccine program initially assumed, the office said.

By the end of October 2021, 85 per cent of people aged 18 years and above in England had received two Covid-19 vaccine doses, and the program had spent 5.6 out of the 8.3 billion pounds of total funding slated for two years which ends in March 2022, said the report.

20220226-035403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.