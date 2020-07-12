4 aides of terrorists arrested in J&K

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with security forces, have arrested four terrorist aides during two separate search operations in North Kashmir’s Bandipore district on Sunday, officials said.

Acting on a specific input, the police along with the army and CRPF personnel, arrested a terrorist associate during a search operation in Chandargeer area of Bandipore.

“He has been identified as Shafat Ahmad Dar, a resident of Chandargeer. Incriminating materials, including a live grenade, has been recovered from his possession,” police said.

The police said that similarly, during a search operation in Sadhunara area in Bandipore, the police along with army and CRPF personnel arrested three more terrorist associates identified as Mudasir Ahmad Khawaja, Abdul Qayoom Margo and Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, all residents of Sadhunara.

Incriminating materials, including two live grenades, one AK magazine, 25 live rounds of AK-47 and one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), have been recovered from their possession.

“All the four terrorist associates are actively involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba,” the police said.

The police said a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

