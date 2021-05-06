A group of four terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit have been trapped in South Kashmir’s Shopian district amid a cordon and search operation, officials said on Thursday morning.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, police and army had started a joint operation and laid a cordon at Kanigam area of Shopian on Wednesday night.

Police however said that the forces are exercising restraint and efforts are underway to persuade the terrorists to surrender.

“Four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police and security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender,” police said.

